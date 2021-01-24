The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report sales of $432.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.60 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $463.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

MTW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 287,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

