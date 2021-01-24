$216.60 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce sales of $216.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $212.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $989.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.49 million to $992.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 215,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 37.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 99.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 975,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,306. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

