$330.28 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce $330.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.53 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $256.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.47. 3,255,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.