$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Navistar International stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. 311,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Navistar International by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navistar International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

