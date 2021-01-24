$772.20 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $772.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $763.00 million to $781.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $736.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

RMD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.52. 298,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.66. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

