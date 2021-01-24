$44.88 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report $44.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.39 million and the lowest is $44.50 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $177.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $177.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.69 million, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE CSR traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

