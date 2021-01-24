MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194,537.29

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $194,537.29 and $43,143.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.