BASIC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $454,210.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $22.36 million and approximately $454,210.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00130329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039472 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

