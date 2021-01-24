DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.65 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,658,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,945,303 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.