$109.72 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post sales of $109.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.93 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. Galapagos reported sales of $158.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $632.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $879.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $606.19 million, with estimates ranging from $214.17 million to $815.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. TheStreet lowered Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.19. 472,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,106. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 18.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.