$83.14 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report sales of $83.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $78.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $323.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $325.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $328.25 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $340.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 85,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 357,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

