$204.48 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report $204.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.60 million and the highest is $215.76 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $242.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $693.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.73 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $909.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 137,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $562.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

