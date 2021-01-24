Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $2.11

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Midas has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Midas has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00006723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

