Aeternity Price Reaches $0.0770 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and $9.09 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,650,047 coins and its circulating supply is 329,829,104 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.