Flit Token Price Hits $0.0000 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $738.72 and $3,550.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00434944 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.89 or 0.99738698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00025478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Flit Token

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

