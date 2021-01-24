Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 33.4% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $6,165.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00471346 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,515.45 or 1.00335829 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,276,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

