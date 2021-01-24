$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. S&P Global also posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in S&P Global by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.37 and its 200 day moving average is $342.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.