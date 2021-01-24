Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post sales of $178.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.20 million. Orion Group reported sales of $199.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $718.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.32 million to $721.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $678.16 million, with estimates ranging from $658.64 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 281,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $177.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

