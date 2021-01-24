PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $25.33 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. PIVX has a total market cap of $25.33 million and approximately $922,047.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001981 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

