Cobak Token (CBK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $691,444.00

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00007955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $691,444.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00055807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00130317 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00296003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

Cobak Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

