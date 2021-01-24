$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. 261,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

