Analysts Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) PT at $24.26

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 82.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OCFT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.28. 1,618,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,071. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of -92.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.