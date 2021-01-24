Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) will post sales of $64.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust posted sales of $113.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will report full year sales of $289.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.84 million to $290.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $335.82 million, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $350.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:TPL traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $822.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $747.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $895.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,201. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

