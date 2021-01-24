Perpetual Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.69 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $151.00 million and $5.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00023311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00055847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00291368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039749 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,437,842 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.