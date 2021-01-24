Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $38.67

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KC. CLSA started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

KC stock traded up $8.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,783. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

