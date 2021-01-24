QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $156,567.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins.

The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

