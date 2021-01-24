Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $456.30 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $456.30 million and $345.44 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,482,298,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

