Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.08.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.92. The company had a trading volume of 229,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,508. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.21 and a 200 day moving average of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.