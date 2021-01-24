Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on DETNF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

DETNF stock remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.