Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on DETNF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

DETNF stock remained flat at $$23.45 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.