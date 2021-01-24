Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $35.15. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296. Halma has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

