12Ships (TSHP) Tops One Day Volume of $936,660.00

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $936,660.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

About 12Ships



12Ships' official Twitter account is https://reddit.com/ @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . 12Ships' official website is www.12ships.com According to CryptoCompare, "12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. " 12Ships Coin Trading 12Ships can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.