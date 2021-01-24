Dragonchain Achieves Market Cap of $17.32 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $94,642.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.