Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 643 ($8.40).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) stock traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 693.20 ($9.06). 2,730,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,859. Barratt Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 567.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

In other news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

