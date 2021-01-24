Contentos 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.71 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $17.68 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,074,891,626 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

