Dentacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $113,458.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $113,458.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin (DCN) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

Dentacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.