DAD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,336.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 6% against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and $2,336.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

