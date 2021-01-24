Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.29 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 165,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Information Services Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.