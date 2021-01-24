Reviewing Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.2% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gamida Cell and Prevail Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -5.03 Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -10.36

Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Prevail Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -112.47% -65.09% Prevail Therapeutics N/A -55.57% -48.14%

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prevail Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and Prevail Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics 0 7 3 0 2.30

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.88%. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Prevail Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation; and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

