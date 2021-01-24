Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.59 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $7.38 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00008199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.