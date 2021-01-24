Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.25.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,555. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

