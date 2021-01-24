Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.25.
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,555. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.