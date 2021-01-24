Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $21.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.65. 29,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $198.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

