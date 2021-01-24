Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 2,961.11

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,961.11 ($38.69).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.
In related news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).
Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
