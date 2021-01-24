Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 2,961.11

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,961.11 ($38.69).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Shares of LON PSN traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,716 ($35.48). 416,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,739.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,609.36. Persimmon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

