BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0002

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $469,318.50 and $17.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

