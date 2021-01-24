Request Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $35.64 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

