Unibright (UBT) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $95.98 million and $2.32 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

