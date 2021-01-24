Analysts Set Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) PT at $38.40

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

AVNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 204,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 164.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.