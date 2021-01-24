Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

CWK traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,412 ($44.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,728. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,515.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,571.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

