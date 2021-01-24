Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 306,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,732. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 141,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

