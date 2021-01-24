Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 21,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,780. Legrand has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

