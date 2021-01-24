Newton Market Capitalization Reaches $5.81 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $5.81 million and $755,287.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00283147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.89 or 1.01483393 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.